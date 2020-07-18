1/
Hueston E. Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hueston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connell, Hueston E.
Hueston E. Connell, of Palm City, FL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Avon Park, FL, July 3, 1931, to George Cornelius Connell and Willie Harris Thompson Connell. Hueston grew up in Pahokee, FL, and graduated from Pahokee High School, where he earned the nickname "Slick" on the football field, because "he ran like a streak of greased lightning."
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Melba Connell King, Gwendolyn Connell Zipprer, Lorenzo Connell and Rodney Connell. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Pita Connell, his children George Patterson Connell (Diana), Kathy Connell Branch (Don), Cristina Connell Lacusky (Brian), and Steven Gregory Connell (Robyn); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his best dog, Rowdy.
Hueston worked for the USPS for 33 years, retiring as Postmaster of Palm City in 1986. He loved spending time with family, golfing every chance he got, and sitting outside with his dog. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His family thanks Your Life of Stuart and Treasure Coast Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Hueston. In lieu of flowers and in the absence of a public service, a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or Treasure Coast Hospice is appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved