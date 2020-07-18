Connell, Hueston E.
Hueston E. Connell, of Palm City, FL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Avon Park, FL, July 3, 1931, to George Cornelius Connell and Willie Harris Thompson Connell. Hueston grew up in Pahokee, FL, and graduated from Pahokee High School, where he earned the nickname "Slick" on the football field, because "he ran like a streak of greased lightning."
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Melba Connell King, Gwendolyn Connell Zipprer, Lorenzo Connell and Rodney Connell. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Pita Connell, his children George Patterson Connell (Diana), Kathy Connell Branch (Don), Cristina Connell Lacusky (Brian), and Steven Gregory Connell (Robyn); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his best dog, Rowdy.
Hueston worked for the USPS for 33 years, retiring as Postmaster of Palm City in 1986. He loved spending time with family, golfing every chance he got, and sitting outside with his dog. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His family thanks Your Life of Stuart and Treasure Coast Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Hueston. In lieu of flowers and in the absence of a public service, a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
or Treasure Coast Hospice is appreciated.