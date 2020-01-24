|
|
Branch, Hugh Hinton
Hugh Hinton Branch, 95, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Belle Glade, FL. Hugh was born on June 29, 1924 in a place called Bonnie Clabber Bluff, GA. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara and two daughters, Tammy (the late Danny Shiver) and Kimberly Branch. He was preceded in death by his son, Hugh H. Branch, Jr., "Chip". Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Mary Frank Carr of Dublin, GA. Hugh also leaves behind three grandchildren, Holly Branch Young, Justin Shiver and Ryan Shiver, as well as two great-grandsons, Shaun Penrod and Justin Shiver, Jr.
After graduating with the Pahokee Blue Devil class of 1944, Hugh served in the U.S. Army European Theater of Operations. In 1957, with the help and encouragement of his beloved wife, Barbara, and brother, Julian, Hugh founded a firm which grew to be one of the largest marketers of vegetables throughout the United States. Hugh H. Branch, Inc. eventually became the largest distributor of fresh sweet corn in the world. The company continues today under the same name after being sold to devoted employees at Hugh's retirement in 2007. In addition to being a successful businessman and loving family man, Hugh also found time to be a public servant. He was a Pahokee City Commissioner in the early 2000's and served on the board of the local bank. His church home was the First United Methodist Church of Pahokee and he was a dedicated supporter there for many years.
Family visitation will be from 4:00PM until 5:00PM on Monday evening January 27 at the Methodist Church in Pahokee. Public visitation will be the same evening from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. The Funeral will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 28, also at the Methodist Church of Pahokee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Pahokee, 491 E. Main Street, Pahokee, FL 33476.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020