WILSON, Hunter Shaw Hunter Shaw Wilson 58, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 in Jupiter , surrounded by his loving wife, children, brother, sister and family. We are heartbroken at the loss of our husband, father, brother and best friend. Born in Chester, PA Hunter had been a resident of Jupiter for 25 years prior to coming from Stuart, FL where he grew up as a child, and where he attended Martin County High School. He was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in Accounting. While at UF he organized Gator Growl and was a proud member of Florida Blue Key and Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Poonam Wilson, with whom he embarked on a journey of love and laughter and together they built a beautiful family and life; his son Jack Wilson of New York City, NY; his daughter, Maddie Wilson of Jupiter, FL; his sister Deborah Tasy and her spouse, David Larose of White City, FL; his brother, Todd Wilson and his wife Michelle of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Shaw Wilson and Nancy Joy Wall Wilson. Hunter was an early partner of GenSpring Family Office and a very successful financial advisor throughout his career. In addition, he was actively involved in the community in many organizations including one of his favorites - The Honda Classic, where he was one of the first Ambassadors and sponsors. His love of golf and sports also includes his beloved Florida Gators, Miami Dolphins and just about every other sport. Hunter was a true sportsman. Visitation will be from 10AM to 1AM and service from 11AM to 12PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Stuart and reception following the service at Willoughby Golf Club in Stuart. Interment, which will be private, will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Honda Classic Cares at www.thehondaclassic.com/honda-classic-cares/donate/ or to Helping People Succeed, 1601 NE Braille Pl, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, (772) 320-0770. Arrangements are under the direction of the Forest Hills Palm City Chapel, Palm City, FL. An online tribute is available at: (www.forsthillspalmcityflorida.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019