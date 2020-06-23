Ida Christian
Christian, Ida
October 12,1922 - June 20, 2020
Ida Christian, 97, died at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Delray Beach, where she resided with her daughter and grandson.
Ida was a RN and worked for many years in Buffalo, NY before relocating to Boynton Beach. She was an enthusiastic member of the Boynton Beach Senior Center and a member of Lakeside Church. Ida will be remembered for her warm and caring demeanor and her love of singing.
She is survived by her four children, Gloria Zito Fustino of Boynton Beach, Ann Basham Bornstein of Delray Beach, Lawrence Basham of Kingsport, TN, and Santina Basham of Tacoma, WA. She is also survived by her sister, Santina Fusco of Henrietta, NY. Ida has eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:45AM at Boynton Memorial Park, 1611 South Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33426.
Please visit (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to share memories and leave condolences.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
