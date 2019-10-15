Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 N. Australian Avenue
Mangonia Park, FL 33407
(561) 882-4255
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
119 NW 5th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
900 N. Seacrest Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Wesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Elizabeth Wesley


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Elizabeth Wesley Obituary
Wesley, Ida Elizabeth
Ida Elizabeth Jackson Wesley, a devoted community activist, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on October 10, 2019. She was a force in local, state, and national committees advocating for the improvement of education and early childhood development. Her advocacy was widely recognized and respected.
One of her most noted contributions was the co-founding of the Roots Cultural Festival, a celebration of black excellence in education, arts, sports, and community activism. In recognition of a lifetime of service, The City Commission of Delray Beach erected the Elizabeth "Libby" Jackson Wesley Plaza on 5th Avenue in Delray Beach, FL.
Elizabeth Wesley was born in Defuniak Springs, FL on December 26, 1934. Libby's second born daughter Joy Nicole Charlene Niblack preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters Carrie Scales, Jounice J. Hill; brother John M. Jackson; children Caryla (Rev. Dr. C.A.) Ivery; Carl G. (Suzy) Wesley, Jr.; Dr. Jon Mark Wesley; grandchildren Carl Wesley, III., Ibn Muhammad (deceased), Safiya Bernard, Samir Muhammad, Michael Niblack, Jr., Nicole Wesley, Marc Niblack, Vanessa Wesley, Demetrius Ivery; 12 great- grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Reflections of Love Service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:00PM at St. Paul AME Church, 119 NW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. The Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2019 10:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
In lieu of flowers: Please make donations to one of the following: American Parkinson's Disease Association, Opportunity, Inc. of Palm Beach County, Spady Museum.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now