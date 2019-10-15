|
Wesley, Ida Elizabeth
Ida Elizabeth Jackson Wesley, a devoted community activist, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on October 10, 2019. She was a force in local, state, and national committees advocating for the improvement of education and early childhood development. Her advocacy was widely recognized and respected.
One of her most noted contributions was the co-founding of the Roots Cultural Festival, a celebration of black excellence in education, arts, sports, and community activism. In recognition of a lifetime of service, The City Commission of Delray Beach erected the Elizabeth "Libby" Jackson Wesley Plaza on 5th Avenue in Delray Beach, FL.
Elizabeth Wesley was born in Defuniak Springs, FL on December 26, 1934. Libby's second born daughter Joy Nicole Charlene Niblack preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters Carrie Scales, Jounice J. Hill; brother John M. Jackson; children Caryla (Rev. Dr. C.A.) Ivery; Carl G. (Suzy) Wesley, Jr.; Dr. Jon Mark Wesley; grandchildren Carl Wesley, III., Ibn Muhammad (deceased), Safiya Bernard, Samir Muhammad, Michael Niblack, Jr., Nicole Wesley, Marc Niblack, Vanessa Wesley, Demetrius Ivery; 12 great- grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Reflections of Love Service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:00PM at St. Paul AME Church, 119 NW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. The Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2019 10:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
In lieu of flowers: Please make donations to one of the following: American Parkinson's Disease Association, Opportunity, Inc. of Palm Beach County, Spady Museum.
