H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church
315 South Main Street
North East, MD
III Edwin Lowrey Hoopes

Hoopes, III, Edwin Lowrey
1942-2019
Edwin Lowrey Hoopes, III, 76, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital from complications following hip replacement surgery. Funeral arrangements have been updated, and the service planned for Columbus, Georgia has been moved. Eddie will be buried in a family plot in North East, Maryland. The Memorial Service and burial will be held September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, Maryland 21901.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
