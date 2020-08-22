Hardwick, III, James

Dr. James Edward "Jimmie" Hardwick III, DDS, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Stuart after a short illness at the age of 88. Jimmie was born November 10,1931 in West Palm Beach, the son of James Edward "Ned" Hardwick Jr. and Florence Annette Sirkin. He attended Palm Beach High (class of 1949) where excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He continued his education at Emory University in Atlanta, GA earning his degree in Dentistry in 1955. After graduating Emory Jimmie served with the US Public Health Service in Norfolk,VA and was attached to the United States Coast Guard before returning to the West Palm Beach area in 1959 where he established a dental practice in Lake Park. In 1978 he opened the popular Log Cabin Restaurant in Jupiter. He is survived by his wife Lynn Hardwick, son Michael Hardwick and wife Dawn of East Hampton, Connecticut, daughter Shaun Culp and husband Jimmy of Fredericksburg, Texas, daughter Susy Hardwick and partner Mike Kenyon of East Hampton, Connecticut, step-daughter Lori Mathis and husband Dale, step-daughter Terry Hand, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jimmie had a life long passion for fishing and many other outdoor activities. The family's thoughts and prayers are with you as well. In lieu of a funeral service at this time a celebration of the life of this extraordinary 'ordinary' man is planned for a later date. Jimmie loved life, his family, and his friends. He is already dearly missed.



