William Earnest Tydings, III, "Bill" went home to the LORD, June 19, 2019. He fought the good fight and finished his course against his final enemy, Alzheimer's, with his ever present courage, good humor and temperament to the last. He was never mean and still concerned that everyone was being taken care of.

William was born in West Palm Beach to Evelyn Murley Tydings and William Tydings, Jr. June 3, 1934. He grew up in what he described as paradise, fishing, swimming, hunting with great friends from kindergarten to graduation from Palm Beach High. He attended and taught at Palm Beach Jr. College and worked as a registered Land Surveyor for private and governmental agencies in south Florida as well as serving his country with 32 years of Navy and Reserve service with his much admired Seabees. He was active in serving the Lord in whatever church office or ministry he volunteered for. He loved and was passionate about our country and was active as a young man in the John Birch Society and Republican party and promoting the study of the Constitution in our schools. Organizing, leading, working, teaching and mentoring were God given talents and opportunities that he never grew tired of using.

He was predeceased by his parents and two oldest children, George Tydings and Linda Tydings Clark. He leaves his beloved wife, JoAnn Rathmann Tydings, of 42 years as well as his children with Sandra Phelps Tydings: Cheryl Durden from Georgia, Alison Jean Kopp from NC, Terry Tydings from Florida, and Cassandra Doherty from Colorado, with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grands. He also is survived by his brother, Robert Tydings and sister, Mary Ann Baker, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He would tell all to love each other and to love the Lord for He is coming soon!

Visitation and a Celebration of Life for William E. Tydings, III will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Forest Assembly of God, 17530 East Highway 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488. Interment with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell on July 8, 2019 at 12:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Forest Assembly of God for missions or to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478 would be appreciated.