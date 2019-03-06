DOLCE, Ilya Nicholas Ilya Nicholas Dolce, age 25, passed away on February 28, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri. Born in Russia, Ilya was lovingly adopted by his family at the age of 4. A graduate of Believers Academy in 2012, Ilya worked locally for Lion Country Safari, the South Florida Fairgrounds, and other establishments. In August 2018, he moved to Missouri where he was a valued employee at Burger King, being recently promoted to crew supervisor. Ilya was a beloved parishioner of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where he was always willing to lend a helping hand, quick to share a smile, and happy to make everyone laugh. He served his parish as an acolyte, through missions, in Vacation Bible School, and as a volunteer to the church sexton. He was a talented artist, skilled crafter, and loved puzzles. Ilya was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and genuine friend to all that he knew. He is predeceased by his grandmother Philomena Dolce and grandfather A. Ward Wagner. He is survived by his mother Julia Dolce, father Michael Dolce, stepmother Mandy, siblings Sarah and Luke, and grandparents Ruth Wagner and Thomas Dolce and great-grandmother Josephine Dolce. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, are appreciated. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary