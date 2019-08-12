Home

Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
(561) 832-5171
Ina Claire Jurney Obituary
Jurney, Ina Claire
Ina Claire Jurney, 93, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Stuart, Florida. She was a long-time resident of Palm Beach County.
Ina Claire graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1948. Over many decades she worked and served in Palm Beach County with Palm Glades Girl Scout Council (Executive Director), Soroptimist International (President), the Area Agency on Aging, and the American Red Cross as a swimming instructor. She enjoyed an active retirement that included travel with friends and family and was a member of Christ Fellowship Church.
Ina Claire is survived by her six children: Peggy L. (Mert) Baker, Patti (George) Sousa, Bill Jurney, Beth (Dan) Hudson, Kory (Mike) Norris, and Jurney/Chris (Chris) Poland. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ted Baker, Andrew Baker, Scott (Raelyn) Hudson, KC Hudson, Jenny James, Kari Jurney, Daniel Jurney, and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Ina Claire's Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, Florida 33417. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a , or Treasure Coast Hospice
(www.treasurehealth.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019
