BOWDRE, Inge Inge Bowdre, age 86, passed away peacefully May 20, 2019. She was born June 4, 1932, in New York to Paul and Martha Eckert. She was married to her loving husband of 60 years Philip R. Bowdre, who preceded her in death in 2014. Inge is survived by her son Paul Reid, daughter Karen Elizabeth and grandson Preston Ryan Bowdre. She moved to Palm Beach Gardens in the early 1960s and began her legendary career on Worth Ave in 1968 at Bonwit Teller. In 1980, Inge opened the YSL boutique in The Esplanade, where she was Store Manager until 1985. She was hired that same year to launch Palm Beach's Chanel boutique, which was the highlight of her career, until her retirement in 2002. Inge was an avid traveler with her husband Phil and her many friends. At her request, there will be no services. Interment will be at the South Florida National Cemetery with her husband, Phil at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019
