Or Copy this URL to Share

Ira L. Pincus

Ira L. Pincus, 95, formerly of Framingham, MA, Boynton Beach and Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020.

He is predeceased by his wife Mildred Pincus and is survived by his 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Service will be held 9:00AM on November 23, 2020 at The South Florida National National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store