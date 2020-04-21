Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Zuckerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira Zuckerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ira Zuckerman Obituary
Zuckerman, Ira
Ira Zuckerman, 71, a Miami Beach businessman and owner of the Famous Restaurant, Ira was known for his larger than life persona and his love for his family and friends. He died April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis Zuckerman, son of Harry, Jeanne and Sonja, and the beloved brother of Judy and the late Larry Winkler, Susan and Roger Berent, the late Vickie and Walter Rosenbaum, and Florence Broudy. Ira is survived by his loving children and grandchildren. The family thanks the many doctors and nurses who cared for him.
A Celebration of his Life will occur at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the of West Palm Beach, 621 Clearwater Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -