CAMPBELL, Irene A. We celebrate the life of Irene A. Campbell who peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Born September 20, 1920 in Dunmore, PA to John and Anna Pallo Fedor, she was 98 years old and the last of six siblings. Irene was the widow of Carl Shepard (d.1943) and Cyril F. Campbell who preceded her in 1993. Irene, her spouse and children lived in Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg, PA for many years before she and her husband retired to Boca Raton, FL in 1976. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her beloved children, Carolyn (John) McGrath of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and C. Scott (Nancy) Campbell of Camp Hill, PA. She was also blessed with two grandsons, John (Beth) McGrath of Weatherford, TX, and David (Lisa Marie) McGrath of Ormond Beach, FL, seven great- grandchildren, Lacy, Will (Brianne), Harley, John Mace, Anne Marie, David, Jr. and John James McGrath and two great- great-grandchildren, Grayson and Fallon McGrath plus nieces and nephews. Irene's joy was her family and serving her Lord. She touched many with her thoughtful and generous spirit, as well as her gift of hospitality. She loved to cook, bake, sew, garden and decorate her home. She was beautiful both inside and out, making our world a finer place with her talents and elegant style. And there was never a more faithful prayer warrior for her family and friends than Irene. Her dedication, love and wisdom will be missed by all. Renee, as she was at times known by family and friends, was a cosmetologist/barber and plied her skill for many years at various establishments, including her own salon. A classically trained soprano, she sang with choirs at Grace EUB Church in Harrisburg, PA, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and New Presbyterian Church in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area. In addition, Irene was a frequently requested Christian soloist for many community functions. She directed church youth choirs and was a committed supporter of many missionary groups here and abroad. These examples, among others, demonstrated the way in which Renee exercised her deep and profound faith in Jesus Christ throughout her life, a legacy that will be forever cherished by her family. A Memorial Service was held on March 26, 2019 with Reverend Justin Beam of New Presbyterian Church presiding. Entombment immediately followed at Boca Raton Mausoleum. Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, North Palm Beach, FL provided final arrangements. The family wishes to express sincerest gratitude to all those who were so helpful and caring during Irene's final days to include dear friend Sandra Pratt, The Gardens Court and Vitas. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019