VADNAIS, Irene A. Irene A. (Irzyk) Vadnais, 101 years of age, passed away on May 11, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA on March 10, 1918, the daughter of the late Peter and Jennie (Ciosek) Irzyk, she attended local schools and was a secretary for the Springfield Liquor License Commission for many years. She previously resided in Boynton Beach, FL. Predeceased by her husband Raymond Vadnais and her son Alan, she leaves her son Glen Vadnais of Northampton, MA, granddaughter Sandra, and great-granddaughter Maggie. A memorial service was held on May 17, 2019 and burial was on May 22, 2019. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA assisted the family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Visit (www.nefcc.net).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 22, 2019