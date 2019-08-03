|
Barrett, Irene M.
Irene M. Barrett, 86, of Lake Park, entered into eternal life surrounded by her loving children on July 30, 2019. Irene was born on August 22, 1932 in Queens, NY to George Charron and Margaret Gray. She moved to Florida in 1976 with her husband Thomas and family. She was a loving and caring wife and mother who was passionate about her family and worked hard to help provide for them. She was always willing to sacrifice for her family and others. Irene was one of a kind and was deeply loved by family and friends — and her friends were many. Her love was also demonstrated through her other passion — the beautiful artwork and paintings she created. A woman of great faith who loved the Lord, Irene worked tirelessly throughout her life to help the poor and needy among us. Never putting her own needs first, she never shied from volunteering in her community and at her church, the Cathedral of St. Ignatius in Palm Beach Gardens. She gave of herself to so many, did it with love, and never counted the cost. Her joy for life and infectious laughter will be remembered by all and she will remain in our hearts forever! Irene is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her daughter Margaret, and her brothers Hugh (Josephine) and George Charron, Survived by her sons Rev. Thomas and Joseph Barrett, and daughters Irene (Byard) Hey, Diane (Stan) Collins, and Patricia (Bob) Geneve, her grandchildren Heather, Justin, Jennifer, Mike and Tim, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, August 5 in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens at 10:00AM. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated immediately following in the Church at 11:15AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Social Ministries / Outreach Program.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019