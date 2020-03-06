|
Vassilaros, Irene
Irene Vassilaros (née Carr), of Kings Point, NY and Point Manalapan, FL passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice in Palm Beach, FL with her family by her side. She was 97 years old.
Born in Boston, MA, Irene was the eldest child of the late John E. Carr and his wife Anastasia (Kontos) Carr and sister to Edward J. and Constantine J. Carr. All have predeceased her.
In 1940, she married Anthony J. Vassilaros, of John A. Vassilaros & Son Coffee Company based in New York. Together they raised five children in their large home overlooking Manhasset Bay and served as the matriarch and patriarch of a large extended Greek-American family that included many in-laws, nieces, nephews and family friends, who would come together regularly on weekends and holidays for festive Sunday dinners and camaraderie.
She was a founding member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church now of Port Washington, NY and a member of St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Palm Beach, FL as well as the Archdiocesan Cathedral Philoptochos Society and The Hellenic Women's Club of the North Shore. She was a generous benefactor to many philanthropic causes and routinely chaired and co-sponsored fundraising events such as the Chrysanthemum Ball and charity luncheons. She was beloved for her kindness, infectious smile and jovial temperament which attracted many loyal admirers and created an expansive social life that she enjoyed well into her 90s. Her zest for life never waned.
She is survived by her four daughters: Sophia Kasselakis, Ann Vassilaros, Irene Vassilaros and Maria Vassilaros; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony and her son John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020