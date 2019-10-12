Home

September 12, 1926
October 7, 2019
Iris DuBois Harris passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. She grew up in St. Petersburg, FL and obtained both undergraduate and masters degrees from the University of Florida. She and her husband, Arthur Harris, lived in Jupiter for many years.
She is survived by her children, Lori Harris (Mike Joslin) of Redmond, WA, and Scott Harris (Martha) of Jupiter, grandchildren, Christina Carter (Derrick), Atlanta; Ryan Harris of Jupiter; and Reed and Burke Joslin, both of Redmond, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2002, and grandson, Andrew Harris, in 2014.
Please visit her memorial website at:
https://www.forevermissed.com/iris-dubois-harris.
We ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Andrew "Red" Harris Foundation in Iris' memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
