Iris Matthews Kern

Ocean Ridge - Iris Matthews Kern, of Ocean Ridge, FL, age 87, passed on to be with our Lord on October 7, 2020. Iris will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband of 61 years, Alfred "Al" R. Kern, loving mother of Roy (Lori) of Peters Twp, PA; Dr. Tara (Pete) Rose of Peters Twp, PA, and preceded in death by son, Dennis (Loraine) of Mesa, AZ, and also survived by her six grandchildren: Rod and Dr. Darby Kern; Nolan and Brea Kern; Jake and Ryan Rose.

Iris was born to Herman and Velma Matthews in Philadelphia, PA on September 22, 1933. She attended Penn State Ogontz, then moved with her family to Atlantic Beach (Jacksonville), FL. She met the love of her life, Al, while attending an officer's dance at the nearby Jacksonville Naval Air Base (NAS JAX). Iris and Al would spend 3 years at the Mayport Naval Base (Jacksonville) and then another 3 years stationed in Honolulu, HI, where they started their family. In 1962, Iris and Al moved to Moon Twp (Pittsburgh), PA where she raised her children until moving to Florida in 2000.

Iris was an active and life-long member of the United Methodist Church, an avid reader, and was an active golfer as a long-time member of Montour Heights Country Club (Moon Twp, PA), Williams Country Club (Weirton, WV), and finally the Lost City Golf Club (Lantana, FL). Her hobbies included arranging flowers and she loved to raise and tend Orchids in her house and outside garden. Iris held memberships in the Moon Twp and Ocean Ridge Garden Clubs. Iris also enjoyed arts and crafts including her much sought-after needle point Christmas stockings and pillows.

Iris enjoyed a well-lived life and was a beautiful, soft spoken, kind, and gentle soul who will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned after the coronavirus pandemic has eased.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

First United Methodist Church Boynton Beach

101 North Seacrest Boulevard

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

- Or -

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

28 West 44th Street, Suite 609

New York, NY 10036



