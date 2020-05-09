Berens, Irma

A long-time resident of Huntington Lakes, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in Delray Beach, FL at the remarkable age of 92. A loving and devoted wife to her beloved Julie who she is once again holding hands with in heaven; a devoted and proud mother to her daughters Andrea Berens and Elise Doyno; a loving Grandmother to Nicole Henderson and her husband Chris and to Scott Doyno and his lovely wife Lauren; and a very proud Great-Grandmother to Tristian and Alexander Henderson and to Parker and Jake Doyno. She was the sun around which we all orbited, and we were blessed to have had her in our lives.



