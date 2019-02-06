Home

Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 833-4061
Irma JASMUND
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery
Royal Palm Beach, FL
JASMUND, Irma Louise Irma Louise Jasmund, formerly of West Palm Beach, died peacefully in Winter Park, FL on February 2, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO on November 11, 1924. Irma married the love of her life, Wilbert Jasmund, in 1949. They were married for 67 years, until Wilbert's passing in 2017. Irma was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in St. Louis. She was employed in Palm Beach for many years as Manager of the 125 Worth Ave. Office Building, and in North Palm Beach as Manager of PGA National Devonshire. She is survived by her dear sister, Sharon (David) Anyan of Stone Mountain, GA. Irma will be greatly missed by her children: Donna (John) Hanson, Jan Jasmund Lemond, David (Lisa) Jasmund, Terie Jasmund; and eight grandchildren: Elizabeth Hanson Soja, Mark Hanson, Laura Hanson Vaccariello, David Hanson, Elyse Jasmund Starling, Maxwell Jasmund, Nikolas Suhyda, Matthew Suhyda; and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Irma's family would like to express their thanks to all the Staff on the Assisted Living Floor at Westminster Winter Park for their devotion and kindness over the past few years. A graveside ceremony will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach on Friday, February 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to UF Health Cancer Center Orlando Health c/o: Orlando Health Foundation, 3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd, Suite 50, Orlando, FL 32806 or online (www.orlandohealthfoundation.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 6, 2019
