Rubin, Irma
On April 16, 2020, Irma Rubin passed quietly in her sleep. Irma was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 11, 1931 to Abraham and Jeannette Podemsky. Irma grew up to be kind, intelligent, loving, determined, and modest despite her great beauty. After marrying Earl in 1955, teaching kindergarten, and having two sons (Jeff and Marc), Irma devoted herself to the care and feeding of her family. In the eyes of her husband, Irma was the best wife on the planet. In the eyes of her sons, Irma was the best mom on the planet who always had their back through thick and thin. Later research confirmed this perspective as also being objectively true. Irma developed many strong and enduring relationships due to her wonderful sense of humor, her appreciation of good-natured teasing, and fierce loyalty to friends and family. There are a lot of people who are going to deeply miss her. Among them, her husband Earl, who was steadfastly by her side throughout her life; her sister, Ruda, with whom she grew increasingly close as the years passed; her son, Jeff, her daughter-in-law Kay, and her two grandchildren, Sam and Harry; her son, Marc and his life-long partner, Ina Kozel; and her beloved niece, Antonia, and Antonia's husband, Peter, along with their children, Griffin, James, and Romily.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020