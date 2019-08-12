Home

Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Irvin E.M. Pflueger

Irvin E.M. Pflueger Obituary
Pflueger, Irvin E.M.
Rev. Irvin E.M. Pflueger age 92 of Boynton Beach passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Friends will be received Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of U.S. Hwy. #1 & N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Son Life Lutheran Church, 9301 South Jog Road, Boynton Beach. Further services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit
(www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
