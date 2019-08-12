|
|
Pflueger, Irvin E.M.
Rev. Irvin E.M. Pflueger age 92 of Boynton Beach passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Friends will be received Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of U.S. Hwy. #1 & N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Son Life Lutheran Church, 9301 South Jog Road, Boynton Beach. Further services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit
(www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019