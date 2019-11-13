Home

Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Irvin N. Stubbs Jr.

Irvin N. Stubbs Jr. Obituary
Stubbs, Jr., Irvin N.
Irvin N. Stubbs, Jr., 74, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on November 9, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday November 15, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Jupiter Church of God, 18051 Limestone Creek Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 1:30PM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 West 30th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 3346
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
