Getto, Irving
Irving Getto died peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on February 14, 2020 at the age of 97. Irving was born on January 13, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY to Harry and Lena Getto and married Inez Greenberg in 1947.
He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Rabach, son, Lawrence Getto, and daughter, Donna Gellman, grandchildren, William Gellman, Randy Herbst, Jason Getto, and Matthew Getto and seven great-granddaughters, Hannah and Olivia Herbst, Rachel and Meredith Gellman, Hayden, Alexis, and Avery Getto.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Noon at Mount Freedom Hebrew Cemetery, Randolph, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation - (www.copdfoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020