Irving I. Ashraf Obituary
Ashraf, Irving I.
Irving I. Ashraf, age 61, of Boynton Beach, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home.
Friends will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM and Friday from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:30PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach. A Committal Service will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Royal Palm Beach. Those who wish may make a donation to in Irving's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
