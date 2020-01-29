|
Ashraf, Irving I.
Irving I. Ashraf, age 61, of Boynton Beach, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home.
Friends will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM and Friday from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:30PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach. A Committal Service will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Royal Palm Beach. Those who wish may make a donation to in Irving's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020