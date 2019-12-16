Home

Irving Rotmil

Irving Rotmil Obituary
Rotmil, Irving
Irving Rotmil -a Holocaust survivor died on December 6, 2019 at his home in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was 93 years old. He never romanticized or exaggerated the inhumanity and horror of the Holocaust, and humbly claimed that he did what was necessary to survive. He survived the Warsaw ghetto by smuggling food to feed his family. His iron will enabled him to overcome almost daily anti-Semitism in prewar Warsaw, to endure the Warsaw ghetto thru its liquidation in April, 1943, and to survive four concentration/work camps. After World War II he survived as a black marketer in post war Europe, and emigrated to the United States in 1951. He regarded the United States as the savior of the free world, and the greatest country on earth. With only a fourth grade education, from his position as a cutter in a garment center factory, he ultimately became an apparel contractor who employed over forty workers, and then a soft luggage manufacturer. His marriage to Annette Bertenteil, a holocaust survivor, in 1953 lasted until her death in 2011. He is survived by his sons Paul (Arthur Sands), Bob (Diane), and his cherished grandchildren Brian (Katie), and Dr. Gayle Rotmil.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
