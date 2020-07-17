Irwin Govberg

Govberg, Irwin
Irwin "Irv" Govberg former president of Govberg Jewelers, passed away at his home in Jupiter, Florida on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 84.
Born in 1936 to the late Evelyn and Albert Govberg, Irv grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs. He graduated from Lower Merion High School and earned his bachelor's degree at Temple University before joining his father as the second generation of his family to work at and cultivate Govberg Jewelers into the Philadelphia-based institution that it is today. Irv assumed the role of president of Govberg Jewelers in 1964, and "officially" welcomed his sons Danny and Jeffrey into the business in 1983. For many years, the three generations; Irv, his father and his sons, worked side by side, establishing Govberg Jewelers as a relationship-based family business and true community fixture. Irv's son Danny is the current chairman of Govberg Jewelers, working alongside his sons Brian and Marc, the fourth generation, to continue this legacy.
Irv is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Shelly (née Perez); sons Danny (Ashley) and Jeffrey; grandchildren Brian (Chelsea), Marc, Julia, Cooper, Spencer, Robyn, and Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren Chase, Cash and Chloe Govberg; and sister Loretta Kushner. Services and interment will be private for family only.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org
). www.levinefuneral.com