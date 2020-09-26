Weiner, Irwin S.
Irv was born in Pittsburgh, PA February 7, 1925, son of Sydney and Nettie. He died September 22, 2020 in Boca Raton. He had two younger brothers, Arnie (deceased), father of Ira, Jeffery, and Barbara, and Ron who lives with his wife Suzanne in California. After serving in the army during the war, he married Beverly and was married 62 years before she passed away. They had three children Fred, currently living near Tucson, AZ, Gary in Albuquerque, NM, and Lori in Asheville, NC, grandchildren are Joshua, Daniela, Allyssa, and Carly. After Beverly's passing, he found his new love Lauree who was with him to the end at Sinai Residence in Boca Raton, FL.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.