Marcadis, Isaac
Isaac "Ike" Marcadis, 88, West Palm Beach, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Tampa, FL in 1931 to Elias and Rachel Marcadis. Ike spent his formative years growing up in Tampa with many siblings, friends and cousins. He graduated salutatorian from Thomas Jefferson High School. Ike's formal education began in 1949 at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He went on to medical school at the University of Miami, finishing with a Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed his pediatric internship in Durham, NC at Duke University. While there, he met his soul mate Elizabeth Yontz, who was an RN working on the pediatric ward. In 1958, they married and moved to Atlanta, GA, where Isaac was a pediatric resident at Grady Memorial Hospital. He then joined the United States Air Force and was commissioned as a captain stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA. They relocated to Palm Beach County in 1964 where Ike started his pediatric practice in Lake Worth, FL, partnering with Dr. Henry John "Jack" Richmond and forming an enduring and enviable life-long relationship. Ike's love and devotion for children was evident in everything that he touched. Along with his wife, Beth, they raised three daughters who adored their father. In 1974, as the girls began to grow up, Ike and Beth decided to foster medically fragile infants that were awaiting adoption. In 1983, the Children's Home Society of Florida distinguished Beth and Isaac as the Child Advocates of the Year. In 1990, Ike was voted as The Best Pediatrician of Palm Beach County by Palm Beach Life Magazine. He made all patients and parents feel like they were his favorites; many came back with their own children as patients. Isaac retired from pediatrics in 1996 and embarked on enjoying retired life to the fullest. One of his greatest pleasures was being able to travel the world with Beth as well as have the time to spend with his beloved grandchildren. Not one to sit still for very long, Ike kept himself busy by volunteering for the VA in their technical services department where he was able to diagnose and fix most computer "illnesses" that he faced and was lovingly known as "Doc." He began his second career as a research physician and worked for many years in clinical research at Palm Beach Research retiring in November, 2019. A life-long learner, Ike had many hobbies that he would dive into including making wine, bird watching, taking care of his fruit trees, restoring a Ford Model T, and building computers. Predeceased by Beth, his wife of 48 years, Isaac is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Rebecca Swords (Timothy) of West Palm Beach, Deborah Caras (John) of Dunwoody, GA, Miriam Kisch (Glenn) of Indianapolis, IN; his seven grandchildren, Sarah Braithwaite (David Karp), Andrew Braithwaite, Charles Caras, Maria Caras, Haley Kisch, Sean Kisch, Erin Kisch; his brother, Abe Marcadis (Katherine), his sister, Esther Smith-Vaniz (Bill), and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 29, 2020, at 11:00AM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd., Lake Worth, FL 33461. In honor of Ike's special breakfast buddy, Buster, donations may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (peggyadams.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020