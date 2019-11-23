Home

Isabel Fortunoff

Isabel Fortunoff, passed away on November 15, 2019, ten weeks before turning 100. A lifelong New Yorker raised on the Upper West Side, she loved her city! Isabel was a force of nature and an inspiration to family and many, many friends. At age 99 she played bridge and paid bills online!
Preceded in death by her son Robert, survivors include son Fred Lehrer (Holly), daughter Nancy Lightstone; daughter-in-law Deborah Lehrer; grandchildren Rachel Rosner (Andy), Jennifer Lehrer, Dana Bernstein (Jeff); great-grandchildren Amanda, Sam, Zoe, Lilia, Lev; and the extended family of Andrea and Robert Fortunoff. Contributions in her memory may be made at (www.dorotusa.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
