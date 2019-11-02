Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
(561) 832-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Poirier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella F. Poirier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabella F. Poirier Obituary
Poirier, Isabella F.
Isabella F. Poirier, 85, of West Palm Beach, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away September 14, 2019.
She is survived by her sons Omer (Heather) and Douglas (Lynne), her daughter Suzanne Cabrera (Maurice), her grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Alexander, Rachel, her sister-in-law Nancy Foster, and six nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Omer, brother Dalton, and her granddaughter Allison.
Mrs. Poirier attended Union Springs High School where she was a student leader, cheerleader and excelled academically. She graduated from Buffalo State College with a BS in education and began her career as a special education teacher in Syracuse, NY. She would later continue post graduate studies in Psychology at SUNY Potsdam. She married Omer A. Poirier, MD, in 1958, and in 1968 she moved to Massena where she raised three children. She was a devoted mother and was happiest when her house was full of their friends. She was also dedicated to the community: she ran for and was elected the Massena Central School Board, served on the board of the Massena Housing Authority, and served as chair of many other boards, including the , Hospital Auxiliary, College Club, Garden Club and participated in many more community and charitable endeavors. In 1995, following her husband's semi-retirement, they moved to West Palm Beach, FL, where they soon took on a new role as devoted grandparents.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Quattlebaum Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417, on November 9 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be Adopt a Cat Foundation (in honor of her beloved feline companion, Ginger), or the .
Online condolences can be made at
www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -