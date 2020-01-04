|
Forlaw, J. Russell
J. Russell Forlaw, M.D., 87, passed away December 23 2019. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, two daughters Joanne Forlaw, Beth Forlaw Hendrikse and son J. Russell Forlaw, Jr.
Dr. Forlaw was a member of the first class of the University of Miami Medical School, Miami, FL. He practiced medicine for sixty-one years in Boynton Beach and Asheville, NC. He was active in the Palm Beach County Medical Society and the Florida Medical Society.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Bethesda Hospital Foundation, 2815 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020