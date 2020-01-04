Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Herick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Herick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Herick Obituary
Herick, Jack
Jack, 86, passed on December 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a long time resident of Wellington and Pahokee, born in Detroit, MI. He attended Wayne State University and graduated with a degree in pharmacology. He owned Glades Drugs in Belle Glade and Pahokee and was a member of the Pahokee Elks Club. He loved golf, fishing and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Faye; children, Jeff Herick (Carol), Tami Muciño (Sal), Gary Herick (Jaime), Ty Rogers (Gail), 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and sister Jill Sheffield. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Palms West Funeral Home Tuesday 1/7/2020 9am family visitation,10am ceremony, 2:30pm Interment Pt Mayaca Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -