Herick, Jack
Jack, 86, passed on December 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a long time resident of Wellington and Pahokee, born in Detroit, MI. He attended Wayne State University and graduated with a degree in pharmacology. He owned Glades Drugs in Belle Glade and Pahokee and was a member of the Pahokee Elks Club. He loved golf, fishing and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Faye; children, Jeff Herick (Carol), Tami Muciño (Sal), Gary Herick (Jaime), Ty Rogers (Gail), 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and sister Jill Sheffield. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Palms West Funeral Home Tuesday 1/7/2020 9am family visitation,10am ceremony, 2:30pm Interment Pt Mayaca Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020