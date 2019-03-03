Home

NIELAND, Jack Jack Nieland, 60, passed away on February 23, 2019. A native of Palm Beach Shores, Jack served in the US Navy, attended Florida State University, earned a degree in law and practiced in Palm Beach Shores. Jack was a devoted Miami Dolphins fan who also loved soccer, Game of Thrones, and a good argument. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Jack will be fondly remembered by family and friends as one of the most thoughtful human beings. He is survived by: Whitney Nieland, niece, and Richard Nieland, half-brother. He is preceded in death by: Juliette Nieland, mother, Lee Nieland, father, and Chester Nieland, brother. Please join friends and family at Ocean View Condominiums in Palm Beach Shores on March 9, 5:00PM to 7:00PM to celebrate Jack's life and the memories he leaves behind.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019
