Nussbaum, Jack
September 16, 1926 – December 9, 2019
Jack Nussbaum was born to Ella and Hyman in the Bronx, growing up with his brother Robert in Mahopac, NY.
He was a retail business owner over several decades and was well known in the community. After closing his business, moved to Florida working in real estate well into his 80's.
Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Renee, children Jan (Ellen), Linda (Jeff), grandchildren Jenna (Jill), Karlee (Max), Kaycee, great-grandson Jacob, his brother Robert (Marsha) and sister-in-law Judith.
Jack is also survived by his beloved dog, and pet therapy partner Rusty who spent 6 years spreading good will.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:45PM Wednesday, December 11 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach.
Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019