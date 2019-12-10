Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 732-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Nussbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Nussbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Nussbaum Obituary
Nussbaum, Jack
September 16, 1926 – December 9, 2019
Jack Nussbaum was born to Ella and Hyman in the Bronx, growing up with his brother Robert in Mahopac, NY.
He was a retail business owner over several decades and was well known in the community. After closing his business, moved to Florida working in real estate well into his 80's.
Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Renee, children Jan (Ellen), Linda (Jeff), grandchildren Jenna (Jill), Karlee (Max), Kaycee, great-grandson Jacob, his brother Robert (Marsha) and sister-in-law Judith.
Jack is also survived by his beloved dog, and pet therapy partner Rusty who spent 6 years spreading good will.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:45PM Wednesday, December 11 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach.
Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -