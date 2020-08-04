Williams, Jr., Jack
Jack Williams, Jr., 78, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born June 5, 1942 in Bainbridge, GA, to Jack Sr. and Aretha Williams, the oldest of four siblings, Emma Killingsworth (deceased), James Williams (deceased) and Aretha Shellman. Jack leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Shirley Williams; sister, Aretha Shellman (Nelson); sons, Keith Williams (Genay), Paul Robinson (Kimberly); daughters, Lucretia Williams and Millicent Williams.
For condolences and further information regarding funeral arrangements please refer to the Taylor & Modeen website (www.taylorandmodeen.com
).