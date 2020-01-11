|
Thatcher, Jackson Lee
Dr. Jackson Lee Thatcher, January 31, 1924 – January 7, 2020, was born in West Monroe, Louisiana to Fred and Thelma Thatcher. During the hard years of the depression he carried 2 paper routes, worked hard in school and was the Valedictorian at high school graduation. He then won a scholarship to Harvard University at age 16 in 1940, graduating with the class of 1944, and entered the US Navy. After completing his military service in 1946, Dr. Thatcher attended The Louisiana State University Medical School, graduating first in his class with the highest GPA in the school's history. Following his internship at The Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Michigan, where he met his future bride of 66 years, Norma Rampon, he returned to New Orleans, Louisiana. They wed in 1953 and he completed his Fellowship in Pathology, becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology 1956. The growing Thatcher Family moved to West Palm Beach, FL, where he began a 35 year career in medicine. Dr. Thatcher was a Founding Member and President of Palm Beach Pathology, and a member of the Good Samaritan Hospital Department of Pathology. He served as Chief of Staff of St. Mary's Hospital and was Chief of Pathology there from 1958 until his retirement in 1991. Dr. Thatcher was keenly interested in epidemiology and preventing hospital acquired infection and a very early adopter of extra hand care to reduce the spread of germs. An avid gardener, he combined exotics with local flora transforming his gardens into a tropical paradise.
He is survived by his wife, Norma, daughters Lauren Fischesser and Anne Parrish, and son, Dr. Jackson Lee Thatcher, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in North Palm Beach on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lost Tree Charitable Foundation, 8 Church Ln, North Palm Beach, FL 33408, would be appreciated.
