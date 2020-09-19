1/1
Jacqueline Annette Ihrig
Ihrig, Jacqueline Annette
1931 – 2020
Our cherished sister, Jackie, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 with family at her side. Born March 24, 1931 in Hazard, KY. She grew up in Whitesburg, KY among her beloved mountains. She was a true believer in equality and justice and studied to become the very first licensed female private investigator in the state of Florida. Building a pathway for female equality, she received several awards for being a pioneer in the field. Jackie's deep-down love for music and enterprising spirit became the driving force for establishing her own music and booking studios, "Artists & Musicians Depot" in both Florida and Tennessee. She wore many hats and prided herself on her many accomplishments, excelling as an A-rated P.I., music entrepreneur and award-winning insurance broker. Jackie was working on a book of her fascinating life story called "The Chameleon" before she was called away. Jackie is survived by a sister, Donna Morris in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a brother, Glenn in Washington, DC, and a step-brother, William Ihrig of Whitesburg, KY. Jackie will be sorely missed by all who knew her and enjoyed the goodness and kindness of her heart. Jackie was a unique and beautiful lady who loved life. Her infectious smile and kind, compassionate spirit will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. To see her full tribute, go to (www.allcounty.com)



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
