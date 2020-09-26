Bender, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Bender, 76 years of age passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 14, 2020.

Jacqueline was born on February 23, 1944, in East Orange, NJ to the late Harold and Ruth Bothner. She was the youngest of four children, two brothers Harold Bothner, and Lenny Bothner, and one sister Phyllis Spencer which have all preceded her in death. She graduated from Clifford J. Scott High School, East Orange, NJ.

Jacqueline married John C. Bender in 1966, and two children were born from this union, John G. Bender and Jeffrey S. Bender. The family moved to Boca Raton, FL in 1972 where they started a small business named Sunniland Patio.

She was a dedicated mother and business woman. In her early years, she would bring her children to work and they stayed in the playpen as she cared for them. Together they grew to be a part of the family business and the Boca Raton community. She was known to many as having a strong work ethic, helpful spirit and a beautiful heart. Known to speak her mind and give her opinions; most grew to love her form of honesty. Her greatest joy could be seen when surrounded by her family. When she retired, she moved to North Palm Beach and later settled on Singer Island.

In her spare time Jackie was an active volunteer in her community, local schools, and a member of Zonta International for over 10 years. Many times she expressed the great fulfillment from these experiences of charity work, the people she was able to work with, and mostly the people she helped.

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in lives of her family. She is survived by the father of her children John C. Bender of North Palm Beach, FL, two sons John G. Bender of Singer Island, FL, Jeffrey S. Bender and his wife Jamie P. Bender of Deerfield Beach, FL, three grandchildren Elizabeth A. Mangold and her husband Brandon M. Mangold of Jupiter, FL, Jack J. Bender and Justin S. Bender of Deerfield Beach, FL, two great-grandchildren Aubrey N. Mangold and Olivia M. Mangold of Jupiter, FL, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, a small Memorial Service will be held for the immediate family and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for all who wish to attend.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in her honor to: Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



