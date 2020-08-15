Earle, Jacqueline L.

With tremendous sadness, the children of Jacqueline Loretta Earle announce the peaceful passing of their mother on July 22, 2020. Born November 21, 1926. She was a graduate of both South Park High School (1944) and obtained a RN Degree at Deaconess School of Nursing (1947). She was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward (Teddy) in 2011, her parents Charles Hathaway Clark and Cordella Elizabeth Mast, and her sisters Janice (Henry) Poppendeck and Thelma (Vernon) McWilliams. Jacqueline is survived by her children; Daniel (Kelly) Earle, Susan Earle, Joanne (Don) Ross, Laura Earle, Gerardo Proto, and Edward Earle; grandchildren; David Ross, Erica (Alex) von Kutzleben, Christian (Allie) Ross, Kayla Earle, and Connor Earle. Jacqueline was proud of her 50-year nursing career, working as a Head Nurse in an Intensive Care Unit and later in life as a Private Duty Nurse while raising 5 children, all done with great compassion. We will be gathering at a later date to celebrate our Mother's life when it is safe to do so.



