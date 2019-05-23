DE SANCHEZ, Jacqueline Marie Jacqueline Marie "Maitá" Labarrére de Sánchez, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in her home in West Palm Beach, on May 22, 2019. Maitá was born October 11, 1920, in Havana, Cuba, to Henriette LeMat and Maurice Labarrére. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Maurice and Frédérique Labarrére, and her sister, Madeleine Portuondo. Maitá married the love of her life, Rafael E. Sánchez "Fili" on October 11, 1938, and lived at their home in Havana until they exiled with their family to Palm Beach in 1960, where her husband passed away on October 4, 1994. They had eight children, Alfredo (Rita), Maitá (Rafael), Rafael (Judy), Yvette (Bob), Jorge (Serina), Federico (Mary), Alberto (Vivian) and Jacqueline (Jaro). They also adopted Cecilia (Bill) and Leandro (Tati) de la Torriente, whose parents were held back in Cuba during the exile. Maitá was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her children, she leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Maitá's gift was her unconditional love to anyone who knew her, as well as her very deep devotion to Our Lord. She was a beautiful and graceful example of family love, brotherly love and God's divine love. Her legacy will continue with the countless people which she touched. Mass of The Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Juliana Church, in West Palm Beach, 11:00AM Friday, May 24. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 23, 2019