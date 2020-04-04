|
Stetson, Jacqueline
Jacqueline Meyer Stetson ended her earthly journey on March 24, 2020, at the age of 93. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her family. Jackie was born on November 28, 1926, in Meriden, Connecticut, to parents Elbert (Mike) and Sara (Sally) Meyer. The family lived in Wallingford and Cheshire, Connecticut before moving to Ft. Pierce, Florida in 1936. She was the oldest of four children, Blair, Bruce and Althea, outliving them all. Jackie attended and graduated from RISD-Rhode Island School of Design with a Bachelor's degree in Fashion Design in 1948. She married Frank K. Stetson Jr. in Ft. Pierce in 1949 and moved to Palm Beach, Florida, as Frank took a position in the architectural office of his brother, John Stetson. Their first son, Frank Kirk Stetson III was born in 1950, and the next year they moved to a modern, new house in West Palm Beach designed by her husband Frank, which would become the family home, where she lived for the rest of her life. In 1952, she and Frank joined a very small congregation to start Lakeside Presbyterian Church, where she would remain a charter member for the next 68 years Number 2 son, Scott Andrew Stetson, was born in 1954, and by that time, Jackie had taken on the role of a "traditional" 1950's stay-at-home Mom. Always busy with two boys and a designer-craftsman husband, she nonetheless made use of her Fashion degree to design and tailor contemporary clothing for the entire family. Both sons attended local, public schools and graduated from Forest Hill High School. In the days before "pre-paid college", a wise investment in real estate allowed Jackie and Frank to send both boys to college, debt free. It was during these empty nest college years that Jackie embarked on a new career, teaching Special Education Art at Royal Palm School for 15 years. Mentored by his mother at this school, her son Scott embarked on a parallel teaching career in Special Education after relocating to Pensacola, Florida. After 59 years of faithful marriage, her husband Frank passed away in 2008, and local son Kirk started a new tradition and ritual, "Ladies Night" out to dinner. Nearly every Wednesday for the next 11 years, he would pick up Jackie and her best church-friend Polly Blocher, chauffeuring the ladies out to dinner. Coupled with special occasions, holidays, and a birthday that often fell on Thanksgiving, her greatest joys were celebrating with family. She is survived by her sons, Kirk (Margaret Cooper), Scott (partner Jim Benoit), grandson Jason Schmidt, and many nieces & nephews. Special thanks to her friend & neighbor Sandra Lawson, who extended Jackie's quality of life for the last two years with her daily visits bringing companionship, stories and laughter, and also Karenia from Active Home Health Care who helped our family through the last months with outstanding care, love and compassion. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the family will be postponing a memorial service at her church until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakeside Presbyterian Church in memory of their last charter member.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020