Collins, James A.
James A. Collins, age 73, died from complications of Parkinson's Disease on July 22, 2019, at Sparrows Hospital in Lansing, MI. He was born July 9, 1946, in Los Angeles, CA. He resided with his wife of more than 49 years in Jupiter, FL, since 1975. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, two sons, Sean and Geoff, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Jim graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a BA in 1968. He later earned his MBA from Florida Atlantic University. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1969. He served his Country in the Republic of Vietnam as a part of the 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, as a Communications Officer. He put his life on hold in order to volunteer to defend his Country and fight for another country's people. He did this while many others chose instead to fight their own country. Jim was extremely proud of his service, as evidenced in the multitude of books about Vietnam that he collected. He resigned from the Marines after six years, then served in the Reserves, and left as a Major.
After resigning from the Marines he moved to Florida and started his career at Merrill Lynch in Palm Beach. He continued to work in the securities industry for 41 years, for several firms, finally retiring from Wells Fargo Advisors in 2016. He was admired by his clients and associates for his expertise and integrity.
Jim loved his sons and spent many hours teaching and guiding them, and volunteering for them in scouting, and coaching flag football and little league baseball. He loved golf, played often and was a long time member of Jonathan's Landing Golf Club. He volunteered in several capacities at St. Peter Catholic Church and enjoyed walking dogs at "Furry Friends" in Jupiter.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. Inurnment at Riverside Memorial Park, immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, STE 800, Miami, FL 33131 OR Furry Friends, 401 Maplewood Dr, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019