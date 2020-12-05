1/1
James A. "Jim" Fraser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. "Jim" Fraser
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Jim peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in his 92nd year. Survived by his wife Grace. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret Jean (nee Broomfield). Father of Deb, Sue (Jeff) and Randy (Penny). Grandpa of Colleen (Jeremy), Fraser (Denise), Ashley and Stacey. Great-grandad to Skylar, Quentin, Caleb and Kurtis. Brother to Murray (Bernice). Predeceased by brother Bill (Helen). Jim will also be missed by many other family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service to take place followed by interment at Woodhull Cemetery, Kilworth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont Lions' Club. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, London 519-455-9343. Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved