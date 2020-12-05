James A. "Jim" Fraser
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Jim peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in his 92nd year. Survived by his wife Grace. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret Jean (nee Broomfield). Father of Deb, Sue (Jeff) and Randy (Penny). Grandpa of Colleen (Jeremy), Fraser (Denise), Ashley and Stacey. Great-grandad to Skylar, Quentin, Caleb and Kurtis. Brother to Murray (Bernice). Predeceased by brother Bill (Helen). Jim will also be missed by many other family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service to take place followed by interment at Woodhull Cemetery, Kilworth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont Lions' Club. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, London 519-455-9343. Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca