Hyatt, James A.
James A. Hyatt, 77, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center Pavilion. He was born in Tallahassee on September 24, 1942; the son of the late Edwin and Helen Hyatt, Sr.
James was educated in the Florida school system, graduating from Palm Beach High School. He went on to attend Louisiana State University, earning his Maters in History. He was employed as an unemployment compensation agent for 30 years for the State of Florida. He was an avid reader.
He is survived by a brother, Ed Hyatt (Carol); a nephew, Glenn (Lisa); a niece, Kathy and three great nephews and nieces, Danielle, Austin and Cassidy.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5301 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020