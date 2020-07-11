Kennelley, Jr., James A.
Dr. James "Jim" A. Kennelley, Jr., passed away peacefully at the Lourdes Noreen-McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach, FL on June 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jim was born August 23, 1928 in Rochester, NY to F. Bessie and James A. Kennelley, Sr. He graduated from Wooster College then went on to obtain a PhD in Physical Chemistry in 1955 from Michigan State University where he met and married Sarah "Sally" T. Wade. Positions he held during his distinguished career included Technical Director of Mallinckrodt, Group VP of Quebec Iron and Titanium Corp, President of Direct Reduction Corporation and Director of Executive Education at the Columbia Business School.
In 1992 Jim retired and moved with Sally from Larchmont, NY to North Passage in Tequesta, FL where he was an active member of the community for 25 years. In addition, Jim was also very involved in the Riverbend Golf Club where he ultimately served as President of the Board.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sally, his children Kevin, Mark and Judy (and their spouses), seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Donations in his memory can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
to support Parkinson's research.