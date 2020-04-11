Home

James A. Minges


1943 - 2020
James A. Minges Obituary
Minges, James A.
James A. (Blue) Minges, 76, of Jupiter died peacefully on April 4, 2020. Born in 1943, Blue grew up in Farmington, Connecticut attending Kingswood School in West Hartford. He graduated from Cornell University, School of Architecture and earned a Master of Fine Arts from University of California Berkeley. He was an accomplished architect. His prolific designs included energy-efficient homes throughout the east coast ranging in size from very large (49,500 sq ft) to very small (800 sq ft). In the early 1970's Exxon and Grumman each commissioned Blue to design an energy-efficient Vermont home to demonstrate their solar collectors. Sculpture and painting were his real passions, and he had showings of his work in galleries in San Francisco and New York City and continue to create in many media.
Blue was preceded in death by his father James S. Minges, his mother Arline "Robbie" Robbins Minges, and two brothers, Frederick and William. Blue, a loving, supportive husband and father, is survived by his wife of 55 years Margaret (Peg) and their son Joshua Dakota of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He leaves many valued, long-time friends here and across the country.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrangements will be private under the direction of Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, Jupiter, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) or Children's Home Society of Florida (CHSFL.org/Palm Beach).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
