|
|
Porcari, Jr., James A.
James A. Porcari, Jr., died February 10, 2020 in Canton, GA. Born February 12, 1934 in Rochester, NY, Jim was a 1955 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Air Force ROTC. Jim served four years of active duty as a Navigator/Radar Observer on RC-121 aircraft, based at Otis Air Force Base, Massachusetts, and remained a member of the USAF Reserve until 1971.
After a long career in both the public and private sectors in Rochester, Jim moved to Palm Beach County in 1982 to work as a Vice President for Compson Development Corporation in Boca Raton. There, in 1988, he married Nancy Claude Merritt, a Delray Beach native and 1955 graduate of Seacrest High School, where she had excelled on the swim team and captained the cheer-leading squad. At the time of their marriage, Nancy was Executive Secretary at the Palm Beach office of the Miami-based law firm Mershon Sawyer, Johnston, Dunwoody & Cole.
Jim and Nancy resided in Hypoluxo, where Jim served for years as a member of the Town of Hypoluxo Planning and Zoning Board, before retiring to Highlands County in 1996. They moved to Canton, GA in 2016.
Jim is survived by wife Nancy (Merritt) Porcari and four children from his first marriage, including Jinny (Michael) Keough of Atlanta, GA, James A. (Vicky) Porcari III of Alpharetta, GA, John (Heidi) Porcari and Chuck (Jenn) Porcari, both of Cheverly, MD. Other survivors include Joe and Nancy Merritt of Boynton Beach and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Porcari.
The Porcari family asks that donations to Jim's legacy of service be directed to the Mary Porcari Brady Emergency Student Support Fund (www.MPBfund.com) at the Monroe Community College School of Nursing in Rochester, NY, a fund solely dedicated to assisting students with out-of-classroom circumstances that could prevent them from obtaining their nursing degree.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020